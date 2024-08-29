Jannik Sinner prepared to be interviewed by Nick Kyrgios despite criticism

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

World number one Jannik Sinner is unfazed by the possibility of being interviewed on court at the US Open by Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian is working with American broadcaster ESPN while he recovers from injury and has been conducting on-court interviews after matches.

Kyrgios is one of the players who has been outspoken on Sinner’s failed anti-doping tests and said the Italian should have been banned.

After the decision to clear Sinner at the start of last week, Kyrgios posted on X: “Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned.

“You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice”

Sinner, who was cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal who accepted the banned substance had accidentally entered his system, continued on his merry way in the US Open, dismantling American Alex Michelsen 6-4 6-0 6-2.

Sinner suggested he is happy to let bygones be bygones if he comes face to face with Kyrgios.

“I don’t want to respond on what he said. Everyone is free to say everything, so it’s OK,” Sinner said.

“If that is the case, let’s see. It’s going to be different, for sure, but I don’t know.

“I don’t know what to say. Maybe if I say something now, and then the reaction is going to be something else because you live in this moment.

“But I’m always quite relaxed. I’m someone who forgets quite fast something.

“As I said, everyone is quite free to say everything, so it is what it is.”