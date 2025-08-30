Jannik Sinner made to work hard after battling into US Open fourth round
The defending champion survived his first test to make it through to the last 16.
Jannik Sinner dug himself out of a hole to defeat Denis Shapovalov and reach the fourth round of the US Open.
The defending champion has not lost a grand slam match on hard courts for two years, but he looked in real trouble at 3-0 down in the third set with the pair locked at one-set all.
Canadian Shapovalov, who had won their only previous meeting at the Australian Open four years ago, had a chance to make it 4-0, but Sinner saved the break point and won nine games in a row on the way to a 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory.
“It was a very, very tough match today,” said the world number one. “I know Denis since quite a long time. I knew I had to play at a very, very high level. I’m very happy that I managed to win. He started off very well. I just tried to stay there mentally.”
Sinner again did not have his best serving day and, after clawing his way back from 2-5 in the opening set to 5-5, with Shapovalov unhappy about a foot fault call on a crucial point, the Italian double-faulted to lose the opening set.
Tenth seed Lorenzo Musetti has had a strong first week and he benefited from the retirement of fellow Italian Flavio Cobollo from injury in the third set of their contest.