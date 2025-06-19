Jacob Fearnley reaches first ATP Tour-level quarter-final at Queen’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Fearnley dished out another French lesson as he reached a first career ATP Tour-level quarter-final at Queen’s Club.

The British number two beat volatile qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3 2-6 6-2 at the HSBC Championships.

In doing so, Fearnley extended his remarkable, perfect record against French players to 17 wins from 17 matches.

He said: “I’m very happy to be in my first quarter-final, it’s even better to do it here in the UK. It’s really special for me, I’ve dreamed of these moments since I was a young boy.

“I tried to stick to my game plan and be aggressive. I did that better in the third set and the result speaks for itself.”

Fearnley wrapped up a controlled first set with a double-ace finish, while madcap Moutet got a ticking-off from umpire Adel Nour for chucking his racket.

However, the momentum shifted quickly when three double-faults from the home player gave Moutet an early break in the second.

But Fearnley reset well in the decider, breaking Moutet with a backhand winner down the line, prompting the fiery 26-year-old to whack a ball high over the stands and earn a long-overdue warning from the chair.

A diving backhand volley secured a double break and Fearnley kept his head as Moutet lost his – bickering with the umpire and the crowd – to wrap up victory in just over two hours.

Fearnley will play a fellow 23-year-old, Czech world number 30 Jiri Lehecka, in the last eight.