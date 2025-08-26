When is Jack Draper’s next match at the US Open?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper returns to action at the US Open after a difficult opening win.

The British No 1 continued to deal with an arm injury as he required four sets to defeat the Argentine qualifier Facundo Agustin Gomez, but prevailed in what was his first match since Wimbledon.

Draper admitted he was not at his best but will look to build his rhythm through the tournament after being forced to sit out tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati due to issues with his left arm.

The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals at last year’s US Open and is seeded fifth at the last grand slam of the season, now faces the Belgian Zizou Bergs, the World No 48, in round two.

When is Jack Draper v Zizou Bergs?

Draper’s second round match is likely to fall on Thursday 28 August. The intended order of play has not yet been released, but Draper could again play in the day session, which would be early evening UK time.

US Open draw

The winner of Draper v Bergs will play either 31st seed Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar in the third round.

Jack Draper hits a forehand (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) ( AP )

What did Draper say after his first-round win?

“It was a tough match. Obviously haven't played competitively singles-wise for a while now. Credit to him. I thought he played some good stuff at times.

“From my side it wasn't obviously my finest performance. But at the same time there was some problem-solving out there, there was some different things, some really good stuff, some very average stuff.

“But at the same time, give myself another chance on Thursday. Just really proud of the fact that I'm here and that I'm able to come through today.”