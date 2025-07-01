Jack Draper’s potential route to the Wimbledon title
Draper will next face 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in the second round on Thursday
Jack Draper raced through his first round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday as he looks to win his first Grand Slam.
The British No 1, and world No 4, dominated Sebastian Baez for two sets before the Argentine player retired at the start of the third set.
Draper received another boost on Tuesday with the news that in-form big-serving Alexander Bublik, who he was seeded to face in the third round, lost in five sets to Spaniard Jaume Munar.
Yet the 23-year-old still has a tricky second round test to negotiate, in the form of 2017 finalist Marin Cilic. Further down the line, Draper could face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final.
See below for Draper’s route by seeding to the Wimbledon title
Jack Draper's route to Wimbledon glory
Round two – Marin Cilic
Round three – Jaume Munar
Round four – Jakub Mensik
Quarter-finals – Novak Djokovic
Semi-finals – Jannik Sinner
Final – Carlos Alcaraz
