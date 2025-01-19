Jack Draper says hip problem was a ‘ticking time bomb’ at Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper described his hip problem as a “ticking time bomb” after limping out of his Australian Open fourth-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

The British number one came into the tournament with little preparation after struggling with a flare-up of tendinitis, which he admitted he was still having to manage, during pre-season.

He then put his body through three five-set matches, spending more than 12 and a half hours on court, and it proved too much.

After taking a medical timeout at the end of a competitive first set, Draper became increasingly compromised in the second and, when Alcaraz opened up a 7-5 6-1 lead, the 15th seed opted to shake hands.

“I have been unbelievably surprised with how much I have been able to play and put my body through, more than I have ever done before,” said Draper, who was the final British player standing in singles.

“I think it’s just one of those things, just massive overload. This area of my body, if I don’t get that right and I don’t make good decisions, I don’t want to miss three or four months because of that.

“From the third game, I felt like it was getting worse. I actually woke up this morning, didn’t feel too bad. When I got out there and Carlos’ intensity – I’m someone who throws my body around, gives it my all.

I have come and I played a ridiculous amount of tennis and I have broken down. Jack Draper

“From the third game, I felt like I had multiple areas that were really in pain, and especially the hip.

“I didn’t feel amazing before my last match but obviously got out there and it felt OK. Maybe it’s a little bit of a ticking time bomb, considering I had no preparation and no work for my body.

“I have come and I played a ridiculous amount of tennis and I have broken down.”

Draper is optimistic the injury will not keep him off court for too long and he will consider an injection to help his recovery.

“It’s not a long-term thing at all,” he said. “I just need to be sensible because there is no escape from it, the tennis schedule is so tight.

“I’ve got obviously lots of events coming up. I want to have a good, consistent year. I have been on a good run in the last 18 months, been relatively injury-free and that’s allowed me to play the tennis I want to play and play well in these big tournaments.

“I don’t want to get myself in a position where I’m just playing through pain and playing through injury, I want to be able to show up to these events and give it my best shot and have the right preparation I need.”

With Djokovic again given his favoured night session slot, Draper was not helped by the scheduling as he was forced to play in the full heat on the warmest day of the tournament.

He was under pressure from the start and was soon looking somewhat uncomfortable, but Alcaraz was erratic in the opening set and the Spaniard only just edged it.

By the end of the second, though, Draper was barely able to chase shots and Alcaraz was waiting for the handshake.

“Considering everything, I’m incredibly proud of my efforts,” said the 23-year-old. “My tennis has been pretty bang average. The whole week, it’s been really poor actually, but it’s been my competitiveness, my fight, and my desire to win.

“That’s got me into the last 16 of a grand slam, which is something I’m very proud of. It’s really difficult. Any chance I get to play Carlos or someone of his calibre, it’s a great opportunity for me to show that I can be a top player as well and be at their level.

“It’s really disappointing and I never like to pull out.”

With a hip problem having cut short Andy Murray’s career at the top of the game and the sport becoming ever more physically demanding, Draper admits he will need to be careful.

“I think everyone is moving so well and everyone is hitting the ball so hard,” he said.

“Especially big guys as well, we’re good movers, we’re throwing our body around and putting ourselves in awkward positions. It’s not easy.

“Everyone’s got their own areas where they struggle more than others and that’s my area that I’m going to have to look after and manage for probably the rest of my career.”

The issue also denied Draper a week training with Alcaraz in Spain last month.

The pair are friends and Alcaraz, who could now face Djokovic, said: “It’s not the way that I wanted to get through. I’m just happy obviously to play another quarter-final but a little bit sad for Jack.

“He’s a really nice person, he doesn’t deserve to get injured. He couldn’t prepare at the start of the season well. I’m pretty sure he’s going to come back stronger as always he does and I just want to wish him a speedy recovery.”