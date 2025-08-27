Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Jack Draper forced to pull out of US Open with arm injury

The British number one announced on Wednesday that he would not be able to play his second-round match.

Eleanor Crooks
Wednesday 27 August 2025 14:10 EDT
Jack Draper hits a backhand (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Jack Draper hits a backhand (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) (AP)

Jack Draper’s arm injury has forced him to pull out of the US Open.

The British number one arrived in New York without having played a match since Wimbledon after being diagnosed with bone bruising in his left arm.

He struggled during his first-round match on Monday but had insisted the problem would not affect his chances in New York, where he reached the semi-finals last year.

However, ahead of a scheduled second-round clash with Zizou Bergs on Thursday, Draper announced he was withdrawing.

“I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,” said the 23-year-old. “I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself.

“Thank you for all the support, it means so much to me. Until next year NYC.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in