Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet LIVE: Italian Open latest scores as British No 1 eyes quarter-finals

( Getty Images )

Jack Draper will look to continue his clay court development as he faces Corentin Moutet for a place in the Italian Open quarter-finals and potentially a shot at Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper overcame a battling performance from the unheralded Vit Kopriva, and his own mid-match smashing of a racquet, to continue a strong start to the season on the surface, with his serve again unbroken.

The British No 1 could come up against a greater threat from the enigmatic Moutet, though, with the Frenchman a more than capable clay-courter who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Moutet came through a nearly four-hour epic against ninth seed Holger Rune to set up this clash, and will hope to knock out another big name to continue a strong run in Rome.

The winner will face either Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov, with Draper the last Briton left standing at the tournament after Emma Raducanu’s defeat to Coco Gauff yesterday.