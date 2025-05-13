Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet LIVE: Italian Open latest scores as British No 1 eyes quarter-finals
Draper is back in action after smashing his racquet in frustration in the previous round
Jack Draper will look to continue his clay court development as he faces Corentin Moutet for a place in the Italian Open quarter-finals and potentially a shot at Carlos Alcaraz.
Draper overcame a battling performance from the unheralded Vit Kopriva, and his own mid-match smashing of a racquet, to continue a strong start to the season on the surface, with his serve again unbroken.
The British No 1 could come up against a greater threat from the enigmatic Moutet, though, with the Frenchman a more than capable clay-courter who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.
Moutet came through a nearly four-hour epic against ninth seed Holger Rune to set up this clash, and will hope to knock out another big name to continue a strong run in Rome.
The winner will face either Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov, with Draper the last Briton left standing at the tournament after Emma Raducanu’s defeat to Coco Gauff yesterday.
Italian Open order of play and schedule today
Grand Stand Arena
Not before 13:00
[8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [10] Daniil Medvedev
[13] Arthur Fils vs [2] Alexander Zverev
[11] Tommy Paul vs [7] Alex de Minaur
SuperTennis Arena
Start: 10:00
[5] Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet
[30] Hubert Hurkacz vs [20] Jakub Mensik
Campo Centrale
Start: 10:00
[23] Karen Khachanov vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz
[6] Jasmine Paolini vs [13] Diana Shnaider
[1] Jannik Sinner vs [17] Francisco Cerúndolo
Not before 19:00
Peyton Stearns vs [16] Elina Svitolina
Jaume Munar vs [6] Casper Ruud
Jack Draper v Corentin Moutet start time
The last-16 match is the first match scheduled on Super Tennis Arena on Tuesday 13 May at the Foro Italico in Rome. It should begin at 10am BST, with the winner facing either Carlos Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov, who meet at the same time on Centre Court.
How can I watch it?
Good morning
