Jack Draper continues his US Open journey as the British No 1 faces Jannik Sinner for a place in the Sunday’s final at Flushing Meadows.

Draper takes on the world number one in just the second meeting between the two, with Draper having won at Queens in 2021.

And the 22-year-old has already delivered his best ever performance at a grand slam, reaching his first semi-final without dropping a set, but he will be looking to go one better and become the first British man to reach a grand slam final since Andy Murray in 2016.

Opponent Sinner has been caught in the midst of anti-doping controversy, but he has looked assured in his performances as he looks to win a second grand slam of the year after his breakthrough at the Australian Open.

Later on, American duo Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz battle for the other spot in the final. Follow all the latest build-up, score updates and reaction from the men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open below: