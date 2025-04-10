Jack Draper falls to defeat in Monte-Carlo Masters last-16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper crashed out at the last-16 stage of the Monte-Carlo Masters following a three-set defeat to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fifth seed Draper, who dispatched Marcos Giron in a comfortable 6-1 6-1 victory on Tuesday, struggled with his serve in the Principality, accounting for 10 double faults during the 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-4 loss.

“Today I didn’t feel at my best or at my best mentally with my strategy,” Davidovich Fokina said on court after the win, in which he made 57 unforced errors to his opponent’s 46.

“It was a rollercoaster with my mind, I didn’t know how to control the emotions and I didn’t respect myself or my team.

“I am so sorry with how I did today and I am happy with the win and I will be ready for tomorrow.

“Today, Jack could have won because he was playing better than me, I was struggling with every point but I knew how to stay on my serve and try with all my body in the last game, I am happy with how I did in the last game.”

The Briton was playing catch up throughout the first set after falling 2-0 down, only to level at 2-2 with two flawless games.

However, he dropped his serve in the eighth game and Davidovich Fokina converted immediately to seal the first set 6-3.

The second set followed a similiar pattern with the 23-year-old falling behind 3-1, but he clawed his way back level with a break of serve.

Davidovich took the set to a tie-break and had a match point when 6-5 before the Briton held his nerve to stake the next three points and level the tie.

The final set saw the Spaniard take control once more as he moved 3-1 clear in the decider, with Draper breaking serve in the fifth game to restore parity.

Draper served at 5-4 in to try to salvage the tie but a 10th and final double fault consigned him to defeat.