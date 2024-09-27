Jack Draper beats second seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach Japan Open quarter-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jack Draper enjoyed a statement win at the Japan Open by beating second seed Hubert Hurkacz.

The British number one, playing his first tournament since his run to the semi-finals of the US Open earlier this month, beat the world number eight 6-4 6-4 in Tokyo to make it through to the quarter-finals.

It was his third win against a top 10 player this year, having earlier beaten Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur.

Next up is a winnable last-eight tie against Brandon Nakashima or Ugo Humbert and Draper will have eyes on a second ATP Tour title of the year.

The 22-year-old was strong from the off, forcing break point in the opening game, only for Hurkacz to serve himself out of trouble.

But Draper got the break midway through the first set which proved enough for him to go in front and he did the same in the second as he enjoyed a straight-sets win.