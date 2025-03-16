When is Jack Draper vs Holger Rune? Indian Wells final start time and how to watch live stream and on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper will face Holger Rune in the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells this evening after the Brit defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling semi-final on Saturday.

Draper overcame the world number three 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 to continue his great form in the tournament. He has only dropped one set during this campaign, with that coming against Alcaraz, and he is through to his first Masters 1000 final.

Tonight’s opponent, Rune, overcame Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 and will be the favourite to go on and lift the title but Draper’s form and determination will push him to his limits.

Draper’s victory over Alcaraz also means he moves into the top 10 rankings for the first time. “It feels unbelievable,” he told Sky Sports, “I've been through so much the last few years with injuries and setbacks. It feels incredible.”

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Indian Wells final:

When is Draper vs Rune?

The Indian Wells final between Jack Draper and Holger Rune will take place on Sunday 16 March 2025 with the action scheduled to begin around 9pm GMT.

How can I watch the final?

In the United Kingdom the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Tennis with coverage starting at 8.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Sky Go website or via the app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.