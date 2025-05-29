Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils start time: When is French Open blockbuster?
Draper, the British No 1 and fifth seed, takes on the home favourite Monfils at the French Open
Jack Draper battles home favourite Gael Monfils at the French Open on Thursday as the fifth seed looks to progress to the third round for the first time.
The British No 1 defeated Italy’s Mattia Bellucci on Tuesday 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-2 to claim his first main draw win at Roland Garros.
And Draper will now face the hugely popular veteran Monfils. The 38-year-old survived a five-set battle against Hugo Dellien, fighting back from the brink of defeat to win 4-6 3-6 6-1 7-6 6-1.
“To win my first match here feels amazing,” Draper said. “Obviously want to keep on going, want to keep on improving as the tournament goes on.”
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second round match.
What time is Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils
The second round match has been scheduled to headline the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, so won’t start until 19:15pm BST (20:15pm local). Monfils also played in the night session when he came from two sets down to defeat Dellien.
Is it on TV and how can I watch?
Yes, the match will be on TV, like every other match during the grand slam on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers can watch a live stream on the app through mobile devices.
French Open order of play (Thursday 29 May)
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier (start 11:00)
Ann Li (USA) vs. Jessica Pegula (USA) [3]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs. Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Madison Keys (USA) [7] vs. Katie Boulter (GBR)
Night session, not before 19:15
Gaël Monfils (FRA) vs. Jack Draper (GBR) [5]
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (start 10:00)
Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. Arthur Fils (FRA) [14]
Tereza Valentova (CZE) vs. Coco Gauff (USA) [2]
Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs. Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [17] vs. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu (start 10:00)
Mirra Andreeva [6] vs. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)
Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs. Jesper de Jong (NED)
Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs. Paula Badosa (ESP) [10]
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs. Ugo Humbert (FRA) [22]
Court 14 (start 10:00)
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9] vs. Alexander Bublik (KAZ)
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [15] vs. Veronika Kudermetova
João Fonseca (BRA) vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)
Victoria Azarenka vs. Sofia Kenin (USA) [31]
Court 7 (start 10:00)
Henrique Rocha (POR) vs. Jakub Mensik (CZE) [19]
Andrey Rublev [17] vs. Adam Walton (AUS)
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs. Lois Boisson (FRA)
Alycia Parks (USA) vs. Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
Court 6 (start 10:00)
Magdalena Frech (POL) [25] vs. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova [20]
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [27] vs. Filip Misolic (AUT)
