Jack Draper v Corentin Moutet start time and how to watch Italian Open match

Jack Draper will look to continue his clay court development as he faces Corentin Moutet in an intriguing encounter at the Italian Open.

Draper overcame a battling performance from the unheralded Vit Kopriva, and his own mid-match smashing of a racquet, to continue a strong start to the season on the surface, with his serve again unbroken.

The British No 1 could come up against a greater threat from the enigmatic Moutet, though, with the Frenchman a more than capable clay-courter who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Moutet came through a nearly four-hour epic against ninth seed Holger Rune to set up this clash, and will hope to knock out another big name to continue a strong run in Rome.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet?

The last-16 match is the first match scheduled on Super Tennis Arena on Tuesday 13 May at the Foro Italico in Rome. It should begin at 10am BST, with the winner facing either Carlos Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov, who meet at the same time on Centre Court.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to all of the action from the joint ATP Tour and WTA event via Sky Sports, with coverage throughout the tournament. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.