Jack Draper beats Carlos Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final

Jack Draper beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open.

The British number one won 6-1 0-6 6-4 to end the Spaniard’s bid for a third successive title in Indian Wells and earn a final meeting with Holger Rune.

The win earned Draper a first appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final and ensured he will rise inside the world’s top 10 for the first time.

“It feels unbelievable,” Draper told Sky Sports about reaching the top 10. “I’ve been through so much the last few years with injuries and setbacks.

“It feels incredible, but I’ve got another one tomorrow.”

A series of brilliant serves propelled Draper to the first set inside 25 minutes, but fortunes were reversed as the second seed raced through the second set to level – the first time Draper had lost a set to love on tour.

The match swung Draper’s way with a controversial moment at 1-1 and 15-15 on the Alcaraz serve.

Alcaraz was awarded the point when the umpire ruled Draper had not reached his drop shot before a second bounce, but the Briton successfully challenged the ruling and won successive points to claim a break of serve.

He broke again in a lengthy seventh game to move 5-2 ahead and although Alcaraz broke back, Draper served out at the second attempt to clinch his place in the final.

“It was a strange match in all honesty,” said Draper. “Carlos came out a little flat, I sensed that.

“Against the top players in the world, they can change their momentum very quickly. I got lost out there for 25 minutes, but in the third, I was really proud of my competitiveness, my attitude and I somehow managed to get over the line.”

Draper will face Rune in the final after he beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2.

The Norwegian 12th seed ended a run of seven successive semi-final losses to beat the fifth seed in one hour and four minutes.

Britain’s Olivia Nicholls and Slovakian partner Tereza Mihalikova lost 2-6 6-7 to Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs in the women’s doubles final.