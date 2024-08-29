Jack Draper on course for Carlos Alcaraz clash after second round win at US Open

Support truly

British number one Jack Draper set up a likely US Open third-round tie with Carlos Alcaraz after beating Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Draper, who enjoys playing on the American hard courts having made it to the fourth round in New York last year, was far too good for Diaz Acosta, winning 6-4 6-2 6-2.

But he will have his work cut out matching last year’s run as Alcaraz is likely to be waiting in the next round.

The Spaniard, who has won the last two grand slams, faces Dutchman Botic van De Zanschulp in the early hours of Friday.

Draper was in control from the off against the world number 64.

A break in the third game of the match put him on his way and it was plain sailing from there, hitting29 winners and forcing 20 more errors in a routine win.