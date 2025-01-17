When will Jack Draper play Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper survived another five-set epic to book an Australian Open clash with Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne.

The British No 1 is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career and has taken the long road, with all three of his wins going the distance.

The 23-year-old battled from two sets to one down for the third match in a row to beat Australian hopeful Aleksandar Vukic in a match tiebreak, adding to his marathon victory over home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis.

It sets up a blockbuster clash against third seed Alcaraz, who is bidding to win the Australian Open for the first time and become the youngest man to complete the career grand slam at the age of 21.

The four-time grand slam winner will be fresher than Draper after comfortably easing into the third round, ahead of what is their fourth career meeting.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Jack Draper play Carlos Alcaraz?

The match will take place on Sunday 19 January and the start time is still to be confirmed. The order of play will not be released until Saturday, but Draper will likely be given a night match in Melbourne after finishing his win against Vukic after midnight local time on Thursday. That could result in Draper vs Alcaraz being played at around 8am UK time on Sunday morning.

Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz head to head

This will be the fourth career meeting between Draper and Alcaraz. Their last match came at last year’s Queens tournament, with Draper beating Alcaraz on the grass. Before then, they met on the hard courts at Indian Wells but Draper retired with an injury midway through the second set.

2024: Queen’s - Draper won 7-6 6-3

2023: Indian Wells - Alcaraz won 6-2 2-0 ret.

2023: Basel - Alcaraz won 3-6 6-2 7-5

What has Jack Draper said about Carlos Alcaraz?

"I'm just thinking about my recovery and getting off the court to be honest. I don't want to think about him yet. He's a special talent, an unbelievable player, someone I have a good friendship with. I think it's gonna be an incredible match, and hopefully my body pulls up and I can give it my all – and it will be a great contest."

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.