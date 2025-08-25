Jack Draper v Federico Agustin Gomez live: British No 1 begins US Open campaign against qualifier
Last year’s semi-finalist is seeded fifth in New York and opens against a qualifier
British No 1 Jack Draper begins his US Open campaign today, playing his first singles match since a surprise early exit at Wimbledon.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout run in New York last year, reaching a maiden grand slam semi-final and losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, and is among the favourites for a deep run this year - and to challenge the likes of Sinner and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz.
An arm injury meant he missed the start of the American hard-court swing, but he looked sharp on his return to competition in last week’s mixed doubles tournament, when he reached the semi-finals alongside Jessica Pegula.
The fifth seed will take on qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez, who is ranked 206th in the world, in the first round of singles, with their match scheduled second on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
When is Jack Draper playing at the US Open?
Draper will get his US Open campaign underway on Monday 25 August and the British No 1 has been scheduled second on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
His match against Federico Agustin Gomez will follow the women’s singles match between rising star Victoria Mboko and former Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova.
With play scheduled to start on Louis Armstrong at 11am local time (4pm UK), Draper could expect to take to court at around 1pm (6pm UK) - but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.
