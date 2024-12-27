Iga Swiatek: I feared a more negative reaction to doping ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Iga Swiatek admitted she feared a more negative reaction to her doping ban and sees no reason for the case to drag on.

The Pole was handed a one-month suspension in November after a positive test for the angina medication trimetazidine, which the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted was caused by contamination of a medicine Swiatek was taking to help combat jet lag.

It was the second high-profile doping case to hit the sport in a matter of months following men’s world number one Jannik Sinner’s two failed tests, for which he did not receive a ban.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed that decision and Sinner still has the threat of a suspension hanging over him, but Swiatek is not expecting a similar outcome in her situation.

She served a brief provisional suspension, causing her to miss three tournaments in the autumn, before completing the ban during the off-season once her punishment was announced.

Addressing the matter for the first time at a press conference ahead of the United Cup in Australia – the first tournament of the new season – Swiatek said of the possibility of a WADA appeal: “Well I don’t think there is any reason, because I didn’t play three tournaments.

“I was suspended for a long time and I lost (world) number one because of that. I also know how the procedure worked, and I gave every possible evidence and there is not much, honestly, to do more.

“So I’m not expecting an appeal, but I have no influence on what’s going to happen.”

Like Sinner, Swiatek’s brief provisional ban was only made public once the outcome of the case had been determined, with the 23-year-old attributing her absence from the three tournaments to personal matters and a change of coach.

After the information about my case was released, I was scared that most of the people are going to turn their back on me Iga Swiatek

That led to more accusations of a two-tier system, with the star names given preferential treatment, something that is strongly denied by the ITIA and tennis authorities.

“I can say from the processes that I went through – and how they treated me from the beginning – that it seemed fair for me,” said Swiatek.

“I trust ITIA that, any case they do, they’re going to treat every player the same way and fairly.”

Swiatek published a long video on social media explaining the case as soon as the result was made public.

Of the reaction, she said: “I think their response has been more positive than I thought. I think people, most of them, are understanding, and the ones who read the documents and are aware of how the system works, they know that I had no fault and I had no influence on what was going on.

“I haven’t been much on the Internet. I try to just go on with my life and focus on different things, focus on preparing for the season and on tennis, because this is the best thing you can do after a case like that.

“But overall, the reaction in Poland basically, because this is mostly what I read, has been pretty supportive. I really, really appreciate that, because even when I missed the China swing and nobody knew why, it wasn’t so easy.

“So, after the information about my case was released, I was scared that most of the people are going to turn their back on me. But I felt the support and it’s great.

“Obviously there are going to be some negative comments and you’re not going to avoid that. I just have to accept that and I don’t really care about those, honestly.”