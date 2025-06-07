Gauff focussed on remaining 'calm and relaxed' after reaching Roland Garros final

Coco Gauff battles Aryna Sabalenka in a heavyweight French Open final that will crown a new women’s champion at Roland Garros.

This is the first time the No 1 and No 2 ranked players in the world have met in a French Open final since 2013, after World No 1 Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek’s reign in the semi-finals. The 27-year-old from Belarusian is through to her first Roland Garros final, and is aiming to win her fourth grand slam title and first outside of the hard-court tournaments.

The 21-year-old Gauff is playing in her second French Open final after falling to a one-sided defeat to Swiatek in the 2022 title match. Gauff defeated Sabalenka to win her first grand slam title in the US Open final in 2023, and is aiming to become the first American to win the Roland Garros title since Serena Williams won the last of her three in 2015.

Gauff said: “My first final here I was super nervous, and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened. Obviously here I have a lot more confidence just from playing a grand slam final before and doing well in one.” Sabalenka added: “I'm ready to go out, I'm ready to fight, and I'm ready to do everything it's going to take to get the win.”

Follow live updates and scores from the French Open final below