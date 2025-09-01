Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka start time and US Open order of play
It’s been six years since Gauff and Osaka’s memorable first meeting at the US Open and now two former champions meet in the fourth round
Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka meet in a sensational fourth-round clash at the US Open as two former champions take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Gauff battled through the first two rounds, navigating the difficulties of trying to fix her struggling serve, but enjoyed smoother progress in her straight-sets win over Magdalena French.
Osaka is through to the last-16 of the US Open for the first time since the second of her two titles in New York in 2020 and the former World No 1 appears to be coming back into form.
Gauff and Osaka also have history at the US Open and were involved in a memorable match in 2019 when Gauff, then 15, faced top seed Osaka. The defending champion Osaka won comfortably but then invited Gauff to speak to the crowd in a commendable moment of sportsmanship.
“Just to be at this point of my life and to be playing her again is, honestly, for me ... kind of special,” Osaka said.
Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka start time
Gauff and Osaka are the second match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium, on what is the Labor Day holiday in the United States. It will follow the men’s singles match between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, which gets underway from 4:30pm UK (11:30am local time).
Gauff and Osaka could therefore take to court between 7pm and 8pm UK, but it could be later than that if the Rublev and Auger-Aliassime match goes long.
US Open order of play - day nine (Monday 1 Sep)
(all times BST)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
from 4.30pm
Félix Auger-Aliassime [25] vs Andrey Rublev [15]
Naomi Osaka [23] vs Coco Gauff [3]
from midnight
Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexander Bublik [23]
Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Beatriz Haddad Maia [18]
Louis Armstrong Stadium
from 4pm
Leandro Riedi [Q] vs Alex de Minaur [8]
Ekaterina Alexandrova [13] vs Iga Świątek [2]
Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Jaume Munar
Ekaterina Alexandrova / Zhang Shuai [12]
vs.
Leylah Fernandez / Venus Williams [WC]
