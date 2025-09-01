Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka start time and US Open order of play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka meet in a sensational fourth-round clash at the US Open as two former champions take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff battled through the first two rounds, navigating the difficulties of trying to fix her struggling serve, but enjoyed smoother progress in her straight-sets win over Magdalena French.

Osaka is through to the last-16 of the US Open for the first time since the second of her two titles in New York in 2020 and the former World No 1 appears to be coming back into form.

Gauff and Osaka also have history at the US Open and were involved in a memorable match in 2019 when Gauff, then 15, faced top seed Osaka. The defending champion Osaka won comfortably but then invited Gauff to speak to the crowd in a commendable moment of sportsmanship.

“Just to be at this point of my life and to be playing her again is, honestly, for me ... kind of special,” Osaka said.

Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka start time

Gauff and Osaka are the second match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium, on what is the Labor Day holiday in the United States. It will follow the men’s singles match between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, which gets underway from 4:30pm UK (11:30am local time).

Gauff and Osaka could therefore take to court between 7pm and 8pm UK, but it could be later than that if the Rublev and Auger-Aliassime match goes long.

US Open order of play - day nine (Monday 1 Sep)

(all times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

from 4.30pm

Félix Auger-Aliassime [25] vs Andrey Rublev [15]

Naomi Osaka [23] vs Coco Gauff [3]

from midnight

Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexander Bublik [23]

Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Beatriz Haddad Maia [18]

Louis Armstrong Stadium

from 4pm

Leandro Riedi [Q] vs Alex de Minaur [8]

Ekaterina Alexandrova [13] vs Iga Świątek [2]

Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Jaume Munar

Ekaterina Alexandrova / Zhang Shuai [12]

vs.

Leylah Fernandez / Venus Williams [WC]