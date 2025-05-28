French Open order of play and day four schedule including Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz
Everything you need to know ahead of the fourth day of action at Roland Garros
Emma Raducanu will hope to pull off a shock result when she takes to Court Philippe-Chatrier on the fourth day of the French Open.
The 22-year-old came through a fascinating test in the first round to defeat Wang Xinyu 7-5 4-6 6-3 and displayed a range of power shots and deft touches despite being under the weather for most of the match. The win earned her a place in the next round where she takes on Iga Swiatek a five-time grand slam winner who has won four of the last five French Open titles.
Swiatek is the defending champion and swept Rebecca Sramkova aside 6-3 6-3 in her opening game on Monday. She has an unbeaten record against Raducanu and is the heavy favourite to win today.
Elsewhere, the men’s singles defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his pursuit of another major and precedes Raducanu’s match when he takes on Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan.
The French Open runs until 8 June. Here’s the order of play for day four:
French Open order of play (Wednesday 28 May)
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)
- Jessica Paolini v Ajla Tomljanovic
- Fabian Marozsan v Carlos Alcaraz
- Emma Raducanu v Iga Swiatek
- Emilio Nava v Holger Rune (from 7:15pm UK time)
