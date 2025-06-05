Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule

The men’s semi-finals take place at Roland Garros with a place in Sunday’s final up for grabs

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 05 June 2025 15:31 EDT
Comments
It’s men’s semi-finals day at the French Open with two blockbuster matches to decide the line-up for this year’s showpiece at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz first takes on Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who is aiming to reach his first grand slam final at the age of 23. Alcaraz has been in brilliant form during the tournament but Musetti has the clay-court game to potentially upset the Spaniard.

Later, there’s a huge clash between Novak Djokovic and World No 1 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is coming off an impressive win over Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals while Sinner has been in dominant form, having won the last two grand slams at the US Open and Australian Open.

The men’s semi-finals follow Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff booking their places in the women’s showpiece yesterday, with the world No 1 dethroning Iga Swiatek with a final-set demolition job and the American ending the fairytale of home hero Lois Boisson.

The order of play for today and the latest results, are below:

French Open order of play - Friday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 1:30pm BST

[2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]

Not before 6pm BST

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]

French Open results - Thursday 5 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek [5] 7-6 4-6 6-0

[2] Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson 6-1 6-2

French Open results - Wednesday 4 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Coco Gauff [2] bt. Madison Keys [7] 6-7 6-4 6-1

Lois Boisson bt. Mirra Andreeva [6] 7-6 6-3

Jannik Sinner [1] bt. Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0

Novak Djokovic [6] bt. Alexander Zverev [3] 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4

