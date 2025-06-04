French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule
The women’s semi-finals take place at Roland Garros with a place in Saturday’s final up for grabs
The French Open women’s semi-finals take place on Thursday with two very different matches scheduled on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Roland Garros will stage the blockbuster and long awaited grand slam meeting between defending champion Iga Swiatek and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek has won 26 matches in a row at the French Open but Sabalenka has been in dominant form herself.
The other semi-final will put second seed Coco Gauff against France’s Lois Boisson, the World No 361. Boisson’s extraordinary run as a wildcard continued as she defeated Mirra Andreeva and the 22-year-old is the first French player to reach the women’s semi-finals since Marion Bartoli in 2011.
The order of play for today and the latest results, are below:
French Open order of play - Thursday 5 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 2pm BST
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek [5]
Followed by
[2] Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson
French Open order of play - Friday 6 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
TBC - [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]
TBC - [1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]
French Open results - Wednesday 4 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Coco Gauff [2] bt. Madison Keys [7] 6-7 6-4 6-1
Lois Boisson bt. Mirra Andreeva [6] 7-6 6-3
Jannik Sinner [1] bt. Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0
Novak Djokovic [6] bt. Alexander Zverev [3] 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4
