Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik live: French Open semi-final spot at stake before Novak Djokovic takes to court
Pair in action before Novak Djokovic takes on Alexander Zverev
Coco Gauff passed her biggest test so far at the French Open as she scrapped her way past fellow American Madison Keys to reach the semi-finals.
A scruffy match featuring a combined 101 unforced errors and 14 breaks of serve ended 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-1 in favour of the World No 2. "Maddie was playing well, she's hitting the ball so fast and so low so I was just trying to fight for each point," said Gauff, the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2022.
The fairytale run of Lois Boisson, the World No 361, continued as she dispatched sixth seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, winning 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in front of a delighted crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Bublik next on the show court before Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev play in the final quarter-final in tonight’s night session.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below
BREAK! Jannik Sinner 4-0 Alexander Bublik*
And the Kazakh is just not offering enough resistance. Sinner breaks again with ease, planting a winner into the open court.
Jannik Sinner 3-0 Alexander Bublik*
Quick as a flash Sinner is 3-0 up, securing an early break and holding with relative ease. The Kazakh has had a few chances, especially at 40-30 in Sinner’s previous service game, but the Italian is looking cool and composed so far.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik
Up next on a busy day on Philippe-Chatrier is world No 1 Jannik Sinner against Kazakh maverick Alexander Bublik, who took out Jack Draper in the fourth round.
Boisson to face Gauff
So the women’s semi-finals are set, with one very surprise inclusion, that of wildcard Lois Boisson. This time last year she was out with an ACL injury, unable to accept her wildcard to Roland-Garros; now she’s in the semi-finals of her home slam.
She’ll face Coco Gauff, who really did not play her best tennis earlier against Madison Keys... Could there be another twist in this tale?
Women's semi-finals
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek [5]
Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff [2]
Lois Boisson 7-6(8-6), 6-3 Mirra Andreeva
Boisson looks understandably emotional. The on-court interview tells her it was an “extraordinary” match and asks her to sum up her emotions, which she does, in between shouts of “Allez Lois!”
“It was unbelievable, there are no words to describe that feeling,” she says. “After the difficult moments we went through last year, it’s unbelievable to come through, but it’s also thanks to my team who supported me. I ran a bit too much because I was so tense! It was difficult to hit the ball, I fought hard, the first set was very intense and at the beginning of the second I was really tired, but I managed to recover.
“I’m going to try to recover, see the physios, there are six physios in my box so I have plenty of choice!”
Lois Boisson defeats Mirra Andreeva!
Lois Boisson is into the semi-finals! An Andreeva lob takes an absolutely age to land, and it falls wide!
Boisson collapses to the ground in amazement. Back-to-back top-10 wins, in her first Grand Slam main draw, and she’s into the last four. Everyone in the crowd is on their feet.
Andreeva gives her a gracious hug before making a speedy exit. Tough day at the office for her, compounded by a very difficult crowd.
MATCH POINTS BOISSON! *Mirra Andreeva 6-7, 3-5 Lois Boisson
The seventh seed fires into the net and 22-year-old Lois Boisson, the world No. 361, has three match points.
*Mirra Andreeva 6-7, 3-5 Lois Boisson
First blood Boisson. She is playing utterly fearless tennis and forces the error. 0-15.
Andreeva goes long again... 0-30. Chatrier is going wild.
