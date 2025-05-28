Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek LIVE: French Open scores and updates with Carlos Alcaraz also in action
Day four at Roland Garros is action packed with Emma Raducanu aiming to beat Iga Swiatek for the first time as women’s No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka also looks to progress
Emma Raducanu aims to back up her impressive victory over Wang Xinyu in the first round of the French Open with victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek on day four.
The pair are up third on Court Philippe Chatrier in a blockbuster encounter that is heavily favoured towards Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion. Raducanu has never beaten the Pole and was cast aside 6-1 6-0 at the Australian Open back in January. The Brit will hope for a better showing today will no pressure on her shoulders as Swiatek is one of the favourites to win the tournament.
Elsewhere in the women’s singles World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen when she faces Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann and Jessica Paolini goes up against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic first up on Philippe Chatrier.
Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz returns to court to face Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan while Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are also in action.
Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below:
Emma Raducanu finds three big positives from first round win
“I don't feel great, I'd have felt worse if I'd lost, I was struggling from the start, she's a tough opponent, I was flat, but happy to have found a way. I haven't been here in three years, a combination of a few things, happy to have got through,” Emma Raducanu said after he first round win over Xinyu Wang.
“It was extremely important, when you're not feeling energetic, I knew I had to start well to keep fighting and go for every point, I managed to get a good lead, when I lost the break at the end it wasn't the end of the world.
“I can take positives, top champions and players, in the first round, saved match points, struggled and got another opportunity despite what they're feeling, it's not easy to teach, a shot is easier, character, fight and heart came through today.”
Carlos Alcaraz reacts to first round win at Roland Garros
“I think it was really, really solid,” he said. “The first round for every tournament is never easy and probably coming here as defending champion, it could be even tougher.
“I tried to be really focused on my game
“Hopefully I’ll keep going in the next round but I’m just really, really proud about my start here in Roland Garros.”
Carlos Alcaraz returns against Fabian Marozsan in bid to defend title
Carlos Alcaraz is back against Fabian Marozsan as his title defence resumes.
He’s second up on Court Philippe-Chatrier, and one match before Raducanu v Swiatek, meaning the 22-year-old could be on court from about 12:40pm at the earliest.
The Spaniard is hoping to retain his title with the prospect of a mouthwatering clash down the road against Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz only needed a few hours to dispatch Giulio Zepperi in the first round.
French Open 2025 order of play - Day 4
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)
- Jessica Paolini v Ajla Tomljanovic
- Fabian Marozsan v Carlos Alcaraz
- Emma Raducanu v Iga Swiatek
- Emilio Nava v Holger Rune (from 7:15pm UK time)
Find the full order of play below:
French Open order of play and day four schedule including Raducanu and Alcaraz
What time is Emma Raducanu playing at French Open 2025 today?
Raducanu vs Swiatek is up third on Court Philippe-Chatrier which means an afternoon clash between the pair on 28 May at the French Open in Paris. The match is likely to start around 2.30-3.30pm BST but that is dependent on the earlier games.
Is it on TV and how can I watch?
Yes, the match will be on TV, like every other match during the grand slam on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers can watch a live stream on the app through mobile devices.
Emma Raducanu faces 'no pressure' in second round French Open match against Iga Swiatek
Emma Raducanu claims she faces 'no pressure' in second round French Open match against Iga Swiatek.
“I'm very happy to have given myself another chance in the draw,” Raducanu said after her match at Roland Garros.
“I felt the noise around the match before the first round. I'm looking forward to it, not much pressure on me, my game is in a good place, a good challenge.”
