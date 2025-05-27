Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald LIVE: French Open scores and updates ahead of Jack Draper
An action-packed day three at the French Open sees Jack Draper on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Coco Gauff beginning her pursuit of the French title
Cameron Norrie kicked off day three at Roland Garros with a superb match-up against Daniil Medvedev on Court Simonne Mathieu. The Brit has been struggling of late but put on a thrilling show to defeat the Russian 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 coming from behind in both the first and last sets to clinch victory.
Over on Court Philippe-Chatrier Coco Gauff began her quest to win the French title having been the beaten finalist on the last two clay tournaments, the Madrid and Italian Opens. She swept past Australia’s Olivia Gadecki in straight sets without too much trouble.
Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic has won here three times previously and hopes to add to that tally since ending his coaching partnership with Andy Murray. A poor start to the season means the 38-year-old comes into the tournament as somewhat of an underdog with questions remaining about a potential decline.
Jack Draper is also in search of a strong run in the French Open and is up fourth on Suzanne Lenglen. Mattia Bellucci will be a tough opponent but Draper is proving to be an able performer on clay and has hopes of reaching the latter stages.
Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below:
Novak Djokovic 2-2 Mackenzie McDonald*
The players’ shirts are rippling in the wind - it’s really picked up and is making the flight of the ball quite awkward.
Djokovic misses a sitter of a volley at the net, pushing long, and McDonald holds to 15 with another ace. The American’s serve is holding up well so far.
*Novak Djokovic 2-1 Mackenzie McDonald
Djokovic’s serve isn’t quite firing so far, but he’s making the most of these second serves.
The Serb plays a beautifully constructed point, pushing McDonald back with a slice down the line before playing a neat drop shot that just dies away as it hits the dirt.
Another calm, composed early hold.
Novak Djokovic 1-1 Mackenzie McDonald*
The Californian makes a good start to his own service game, getting on the front foot and playing aggressively. Djokovic digs out a volley but aims it straight at him and McDonald can easily put away the smash.
He holds to love with a sweet cross-court forehand winner and an ace down the T. Great start.
*Novak Djokovic 1-0 Mackenzie McDonald
McDonald can’t get to an awkward high ball by Djokovic and volleys it wide, but gets an early foothold in this game as he outlasts the veteran in a rally, Djokoivc shanking the ball into the net.
A couple of mishits by Djokovic in the next rally - the wind is causing problems already - but a smart down the line winner sends him well on his way, and a straightforward hold gets the Serb on the board.
*Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald
We’re ready to go. Djokovic to serve first in this first meeting between the pair.
Jack Draper still to come
Jack Draper, the men’s British No.1, is still to come and will face Mattia Bellucci later today.
Draper has a strong chance of going deep in this tournament given his form and will look to impress in his first round match.
We’re still a couple of hours away from him taking to court which is enough time to follow Novak Djokovic’s opening match.
Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald
Onto the next match of a jam-packed day three at Roland Garros.
Djokovic has had a poor season by his own very high standards, with a loss in the Miami final and several first-round exits in the spring, but should have a bit more pep in his step after winning his 100th title in Geneva last week.
He gets a warm reception from the crowd as the players knock some balls about - of course he won one of the most significant of his titles here last summer, at the Paris Olympics.
Norrie on his dip in form
"He actually upped his level and I dropped my intensity [during the third and fourth sets] I wasn't able to hang with him but I was able to find some energy in that fifth set.
“I don't really remember too much of the final set because winning the match from being down is crazy.
"It was really nice to get past the first round. I just enjoyed it from start to finish. We both played incredible tennis and it was an amazing win for me. It was so much fun."
Post match reaction from Norrie
"There wasn't a lot on my mind on match point. It was an incredible atmosphere.
“Thank you to everyone for supporting me there. I really felt like I had the momentum at the end, it was kind of similar to the first set. I just felt a lot of energy and I was able to get over the line.
"I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly it was a crazy match. He is so tough to beat, I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev because he's beaten me the last four or five times. It was an unreal match."
Gauff advances to second round
Cameron Norrie’s marathon victory took so long, around four hours, that there were no updates from Coco Gauff’s first round clash.
She swept past Australia’s Olivia Gadecki on Court Philippe Chatrier in straight sets.
Up next Novak Djokovic begins his campaign to win a fourth French Open title.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments