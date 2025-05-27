Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald LIVE: French Open scores and updates ahead of Jack Draper

Cameron Norrie has a tough task when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the first round at Roland Garros ( AP )

Cameron Norrie kicked off day three at Roland Garros with a superb match-up against Daniil Medvedev on Court Simonne Mathieu. The Brit has been struggling of late but put on a thrilling show to defeat the Russian 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 coming from behind in both the first and last sets to clinch victory.

Over on Court Philippe-Chatrier Coco Gauff began her quest to win the French title having been the beaten finalist on the last two clay tournaments, the Madrid and Italian Opens. She swept past Australia’s Olivia Gadecki in straight sets without too much trouble.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic has won here three times previously and hopes to add to that tally since ending his coaching partnership with Andy Murray. A poor start to the season means the 38-year-old comes into the tournament as somewhat of an underdog with questions remaining about a potential decline.

Jack Draper is also in search of a strong run in the French Open and is up fourth on Suzanne Lenglen. Mattia Bellucci will be a tough opponent but Draper is proving to be an able performer on clay and has hopes of reaching the latter stages.

Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below: