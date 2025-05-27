Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie LIVE: French Open scores and updates ahead of Novak Djokovic’s return

Cameron Norrie has a tough task when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the first round at Roland Garros ( EPA )

Cameron Norrie kicks off day three at Roland Garros with a superb match-up against Daniil Medvedev on Court Simonne Mathieu. The Brit has been struggling of late and comes up against the men’s 11th seed in a first round clash that could not be more difficult.

Over on Court Philippe-Chatrier Coco Gauff begins her quest to win the French title having been the beaten finalist on the last two clay tournaments, the Madrid and Italian Opens. She faces off against Australia’s Olivia Gadecki around midday in the match preceding Novak Djokovic’s return to Roland Garros.

The 38-year-old has won here three times previously and hopes to add to that tally since ending his coaching partnership with Andy Murray. A poor start to the season means Djokovic comes into the tournament as somewhat of an underdog with questions remaining about a potential decline.

Jack Draper is also in search of a strong run in the French Open and is up fourth on Suzanne Lenglen. Mattia Bellucci will be a tough opponent but Draper is proving to be an able performer on clay and has hopes of reaching the latter stages.

Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below: