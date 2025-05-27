Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie LIVE: French Open scores and updates ahead of Novak Djokovic’s return
An action-packed day three at the French Open sees Jack Draper on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Coco Gauff beginning her pursuit of the French title
Cameron Norrie kicks off day three at Roland Garros with a superb match-up against Daniil Medvedev on Court Simonne Mathieu. The Brit has been struggling of late and comes up against the men’s 11th seed in a first round clash that could not be more difficult.
Over on Court Philippe-Chatrier Coco Gauff begins her quest to win the French title having been the beaten finalist on the last two clay tournaments, the Madrid and Italian Opens. She faces off against Australia’s Olivia Gadecki around midday in the match preceding Novak Djokovic’s return to Roland Garros.
The 38-year-old has won here three times previously and hopes to add to that tally since ending his coaching partnership with Andy Murray. A poor start to the season means Djokovic comes into the tournament as somewhat of an underdog with questions remaining about a potential decline.
Jack Draper is also in search of a strong run in the French Open and is up fourth on Suzanne Lenglen. Mattia Bellucci will be a tough opponent but Draper is proving to be an able performer on clay and has hopes of reaching the latter stages.
Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below:
Order of play: Court Simonne Mathieu
There’s more British interest on Court Simone Mathieu today as former British No 1 Cam Norrie is first up against 11th seed Daniil Medvedev.
The likes of Ons Jabeur, Karolina Muchova and home hope Corentin Moutet are also in action.
Court Simonne Mathieu (from 10am)
- Daniil Medvedev v Cameron Norrie
- Magdalena Frech v Ons Jabeur
- Corentin Moutet v Clement Tabur (Q)
- Karolina Muchova v Alycia Parks
Order of play: Court Suzanne Lenglen
Court Suzanne Lenglen also has a number of intriguing clashes from 10am, with young superstar Mirra Andreeva first up.
Alexander Zverev is second on court before Jessica Pegula takes to the clay and then British No 1 Jack Draper goes in search of his first-ever win at Roland Garros against Mattia Bellucci.
Court Suzanne Lenglen (from 10am)
- Mirra Andreeva v Cristina Bucsa
- Alexander Zverev v Learner Tien
- Anca Todoni v Jessica Pegula
- Mattia Bellucci v Jack Draper
Order of play: Court Philippe-Chatrier
The main court at Roland Garros, Court Philippe-Chatrier has a particularly tasty line-up today.
After former French Open finalist Sofia Kenin takes on current women’s French No 1 Varvara Gracheva first up, Coco Gauff will be in action before Novak Djokovic gets his highly-anticipated campaign underway.
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)
- Varvara Gracheva v Sofia Kenin
- Olivia Gadecki v Coco Gauff
- Mackenzie Macdonald v Novak Djokovic
- Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien (from 7:15pm UK time)
