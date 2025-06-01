Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton LIVE: French Open latest score and updates after Iga Swiatek battles through
The defending champion faces the American rising star in a captivating fourth-round clash
Carlos Alcaraz faces a tricky test as he continues the defence of his French Open crown with a fourth-round meeting with Ben Shelton.
The defending champion overcame a Friday night fright against Damir Dzumhur, recovering after losing concentration when seemingly set for a straight-sets victory to seal it out in four. This encounter may make Alcaraz rather more wary, with Shelton a talent on the rise after reaching the last four at the Australian Open in January and finding his feet on clay over the last few weeks.
The pair will battle for a quarter-final place on Philippe-Chatrier after Iga Swiatek overcame a blitz from Elena Rybakina to battle through in three sets. The 12th seed showed off her serious firepower to race to the first set and a break in the second, but Swiatek showed all of her champion qualities to fight to victory as she seeks a fourth successive title on clay at Roland Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 1-0 *Ben Shelton
Shelton earns an immediate look at a break in the opening game of the second set, but Alcaraz snuffs out the break point with some serve and volley tactics, and rushes through to hold.
Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (10-8) Ben Shelton
Finally! A quite magnificent set of tennis comes to a conclusion with both men all but out on their feet and the ball at the bottom of the net on Ben Shelton’s side.
And to think we could yet have four more to come. Shelton will be disappointed not to have closed it out in that tie break but he’s matching Carlos Alcaraz’s level so far.
Carlos Alcaraz 6-6 (8-8) Ben Shelton
An outstanding backhand from deep forces Carlos Alcaraz into an incredibly difficult volley, making that some shot as he drops the face down in the nick of time to kill it dead on the other side of the net.
Set point as the Spaniard gets the better of an elongated baseline exchange. But Shelton is equal to it, as he has been throughout. This has been some tennis.
Carlos Alcaraz 6-6 (6-6) Ben Shelton
A loquacious forehand mutters its way over the net as Ben Shelton sets up two set points. Carlos Alcaraz shuts him down with a booming serve...and that backhand is into the net! More to come - and no-one on Philippe-Chatrier is complaining.
Carlos Alcaraz 6-6 (4-5) Ben Shelton
What a point! Remarkable stuff from both men, each sliding and skidding and sprawling all over the court. Ben Shelton somehow retrieves one from about five yards behind him with go-go-gadget arms and nearly draws an error, Alcaraz’s loft landing on the line with a supine Shelton watching anxiously from the floor. Back on serve!
Carlos Alcaraz 6-6 (2-4) Ben Shelton
Impressive stuff from Ben Shelton, getting a mini-break and then consolidating it with a couple of smashing overheads. Sweet stuff, neat feet as he retreats and then a clean clap of the racquet through the back of the ball.
Carlos Alcaraz 6-6 Ben Shelton
A lovely pick-up from Carlos Alcaraz helps take us, as seemed inevitable, to a first set tie break.
Carlos Alcaraz* 5-6 Ben Shelton
Wowie! A searing 143mph ace scorches past Carlos Alcaraz’s desperate sprawl as Ben Shelton completes his sixth hold.
Carlos Alcaraz 5-5 Ben Shelton*
“Vamos!” comes the meaty cry from Carlos Alcaraz as a tonked serve goes unreturned to take us to extra tennis with both men as yet unbreached with balls in hand.
Carlos Alcaraz* 4-5 Ben Shelton
Another bright and breezy hold from Ben Shelton.
Meanwhile, over on Suzanne-Lenglen, Aryna Sabalenka breaks Amanda Anisimova in the 12th game to take the first set. A tough battle so far, that one.
