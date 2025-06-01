Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton LIVE: French Open latest score and updates after Iga Swiatek battles through

( AFP via Getty Images )

Carlos Alcaraz faces a tricky test as he continues the defence of his French Open crown with a fourth-round meeting with Ben Shelton.

The defending champion overcame a Friday night fright against Damir Dzumhur, recovering after losing concentration when seemingly set for a straight-sets victory to seal it out in four. This encounter may make Alcaraz rather more wary, with Shelton a talent on the rise after reaching the last four at the Australian Open in January and finding his feet on clay over the last few weeks.

The pair will battle for a quarter-final place on Philippe-Chatrier after Iga Swiatek overcame a blitz from Elena Rybakina to battle through in three sets. The 12th seed showed off her serious firepower to race to the first set and a break in the second, but Swiatek showed all of her champion qualities to fight to victory as she seeks a fourth successive title on clay at Roland Garros.

Follow all of the latest from the French Open with our live blog below: