French Open 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the French Open draw - and who has suffered an early exit?
The 2025 French Open is underway but already some top seeds have fallen at Roland Garros.
On the men’s side, fourth seed and last year’s US Open semi-finalist Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked casualty so far. He lost in four sets to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, who has previous form with French Open upsets, ousting Jannik Sinner in the third round here two years ago.
Daniil Medvedev, the 11th seed, is also out, losing in five sets to Cameron Norrie, though that was the second time in three years that the former US Open winner had gone out in the opening round at the Paris grand slam.
Ninth seed Emma Navarro is the biggest name to fall on the women’s side so far, failing to hold serve as she suffered a 6-0, 6-1 battering at the hands of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in just 57 minutes in her first-round match.
The 2023 runner-up, Karolina Muchova, is also out, with the 14th seed falling to the American Alycia Parks. Follow the progress of the top players at Roland Garros with our seed tracker here:
Men’s seeds
- Jannik Sinner
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Taylor Fritz (def. first round)
- Jack Draper
- Novak Djokovic
- Casper Ruud
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Alex de Minaur
- Holger Rune
- Daniil Medvedev (def. first round)
- Tommy Paul
- Ben Shelton
- Arthur Fils
- Frances Tiafoe
- Grigor Dimitrov (def. first round - retirement)
- Andrey Rublev
- Francisco Cerundolo (def. first round)
- Jakub Mensik
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Tomas Machac (def. first round - retirement)
- Ugo Humbert
- Sebastian Korda
- Karen Khachanov
- Alexei Popyrin
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Denis Shapovalov
- Brandon Nakashima (def. first round)
- Felix Auger-Aliassime (def. first round)
- Hubert Hurkacz (def. first round)
- Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
- Alex Michelsen (def. first round)
Women’s seeds
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Coco Gauff
- Jessica Pegula
- Jasmine Paolini
- Iga Swiatek
- Mirra Andreeva
- Madison Keys
- Zheng Qinwen
- Emma Navarro (def. first round)
- Paula Badosa
- Diana Shnaider
- Elena Rybakina
- Elina Svitolina
- Karolina Muchova (def. first round)
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Amanda Anisimova
- Daria Kasatkina
- Donna Vekic
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Clara Tauson
- Beatriz Haddad Maia (def. first round)
- Elise Mertens (def. first round)
- Magdalena Frech
- Marta Kostyuk (def. first round)
- Leylah Fernandez (def. first round)
- Peyton Stearns (def. first round)
- Linda Noskova(def. first round)
- Anna Kalinskaya (def. first round)
- Sofia Kenin
- Yulia Putintseva
