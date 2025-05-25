Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
French Open 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker

Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the French Open draw - and who has suffered an early exit?

Flo Clifford
Sunday 25 May 2025 15:34 EDT
Comments
Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in action
Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in action (Getty Images)

The 2025 French Open got underway on Sunday, 25 May, kicking off the second major of the year.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka got her campaign off to a flying start, dropping just one game as she dispatched Kamilla Rakhimova to reach the second round.

Some other seeds were not so lucky. While there were no major shocks and surprises on day one, former US Open finalist and 27th seed Leylah Fernandez suffered a first-round exit, while 28th seed Peyton Stearns fell in straight sets to Eva Lys, who rose to prominence as a lucky loser at the Australian Open in January, when she reached the fourth round.

In-form clay-court specialist Marta Kostyuk, the 26th seed, also suffered an early exit to the 188th-ranked Sara Beljek of the Czech Republic.

Follow the progress of the top players at Roland Garros with our seed tracker here:

Recommended
Iga Swiatek has looked below par this season but has won four of the last five Roland Garros titles
Iga Swiatek has looked below par this season but has won four of the last five Roland Garros titles (Getty Images)

Men’s seeds

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Taylor Fritz
  5. Jack Draper
  6. Novak Djokovic
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Lorenzo Musetti
  9. Alex de Minaur
  10. Holger Rune
  11. Daniil Medvedev
  12. Tommy Paul
  13. Ben Shelton
  14. Arthur Fils
  15. Frances Tiafoe
  16. Grigor Dimitrov
  17. Andrey Rublev
  18. Francisco Cerundolo
  19. Jakub Mensik
  20. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  21. Tomas Machac
  22. Ugo Humbert
  23. Sebastian Korda
  24. Karen Khachanov
  25. Alexei Popyrin
  26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  27. Denis Shapovalov
  28. Brandon Nakashima (def. first round)
  29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  30. Hubert Hurkacz
  31. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
  32. Alex Michelsen (def. first round)

Women’s seeds

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Jasmine Paolini
  5. Iga Swiatek
  6. Mirra Andreeva
  7. Madison Keys
  8. Zheng Qinwen
  9. Emma Navarro
  10. Paula Badosa
  11. Diana Shnaider
  12. Elena Rybakina
  13. Elina Svitolina
  14. Karolina Muchova
  15. Barbora Krejcikova
  16. Amanda Anisimova
  17. Daria Kasatkina
  18. Donna Vekic
  19. Liudmila Samsonova
  20. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  21. Jelena Ostapenko
  22. Clara Tauson
  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Magdalena Frech
  26. Marta Kostyuk (def. first round)
  27. Leylah Fernandez (def. first round)
  28. Peyton Stearns (def. first round)
  29. Linda Noskova
  30. Anna Kalinskaya
  31. Sofia Kenin
  32. Yulia Putintseva

