Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match of the US Open on September 1 in New York City ( Getty Images )

Frances Tiafoe will look to book his spot in a second US Open semi-final as the American takes on Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final four.

Two years on from making his deepest run at a grand slam on home soil, Tiafoe has again looked in good form on the New York hard courts, surviving a five-set thriller against good friend Ben Shelton before beating Alexei Popyrin, conqueror of Novak Djokovic, to reach this stage. It is now 21 years since Andy Roddick became the last American man to taste success at Flushing Meadows, and Tiafoe will hope to end that drought.

But he faces a vastly experienced last-eight opponent in the classy Dimitrov, back to somewhere near his best in the last 12 months. The Bulgarian has returned to the top ten in the world rankings after a 2024 that has included an appearance in the final of the Miami Open, and he holds a head-to-head advantage over his opponent, winning three of four meetings between the pair.

In a week of unusually late starts, Tiafoe and Dimitrov took the court before 9pm.

Follow all of the action from the US Open with our live blog below: