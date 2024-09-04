Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE: US Open score and updates as American targets spot in semi-final
Aryna Sabalenka will face American Emma Navarro in the semis after defeating Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng in two swift sets
Frances Tiafoe will look to book his spot in a second US Open semi-final as the American takes on Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final four.
Two years on from making his deepest run at a grand slam on home soil, Tiafoe has again looked in good form on the New York hard courts, surviving a five-set thriller against good friend Ben Shelton before beating Alexei Popyrin, conqueror of Novak Djokovic, to reach this stage. It is now 21 years since Andy Roddick became the last American man to taste success at Flushing Meadows, and Tiafoe will hope to end that drought.
But he faces a vastly experienced last-eight opponent in the classy Dimitrov, back to somewhere near his best in the last 12 months. The Bulgarian has returned to the top ten in the world rankings after a 2024 that has included an appearance in the final of the Miami Open, and he holds a head-to-head advantage over his opponent, winning three of four meetings between the pair.
In a week of unusually late starts, Tiafoe and Dimitrov took the court before 9pm.
Follow all of the action from the US Open with our live blog below:
Dimitrov takes the first game
Dimitrov started off strong. He opened with an ace on the first point. And another ace on the second.
The 33-year-old Bulgarian largely had Tiafoe on the defensive, taking the first game with a killer shot that hit the outside of the right singles line.
The 26-year-old American is serving next...
Tiafoe and Dimitrov step onto the court
Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov are about to face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The player who wins will face American Taylor Fritz, the number 12 seed, in the semis.
Sabalenka wins in two quick sets
Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1, 6-1.
“She is playing such incredible tennis and it was tough facing her,” the Belarusian star said after her victory about Zheng.
She is heading for the semifinals where she will face American player Emma Navarro.
When asked what to do to get New Yorkers to support her in the semis, she joked: “Drinks on me!”
Tennis legend Roger Federer makes a cameo
Sabalenka is a force to be reckoned with in the quarters
Sabalenka has been dominating from the baseline, hitting with a power that has gone unreciprocated by Zheng.
The number 7 seed, meanwhile, has not only been forced to play defense, being pulled from one side of the court to the other, but also has struggled with her first serve.
The Belarusian player is now ahead by one set and currently up by 4 games to 1 in the second.
Nick Kyrgios makes open offer to coach Coco Gauff after US Open heartbreak
Coco Gauff was beaten by fellow American Emma Navarro in the fourth round of her US Open title defence as she struggled with many aspects of her game.
On that particular occasion, Gauff’s forehand struggled, but her serve completely let her down. She served 19 double faults, and 11 in the final set to cap off a difficult summer, where she has lost in the last 16 of the last three major tournaments.
Since the defeat, there have been calls for Gauff to replace her coach Brad Gilbert and look elsewhere - and there has been an unlikely offer from Nick Kyrgios.
Aryna Sabalenka v Qinwen Zheng
Meanwhile, another quarterfinals match is underway.
Belarusian star Sabalenka, the number 2 seed, is playing Zheng, who made history when she won a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris this summer. She became the first Asian tennis player to win an Olympic gold in singles.
Sabalenka cleaned up the first set, 6 games to 1.
Jack Draper blends style with substance to reach US Open quarter-finals in front of watching Vogue editor
Jack Draper is “incredibly proud” of reaching his first career grand slam quarter-final at the US Open – a feat pulled off with Vogue editor Anna Wintour watching in his box.
The 22-year-old destroyed Czech Tomas Machac in the fourth round to become the first British male quarter-finalist in New York since Andy Murray in 2016.
“To follow in Andy’s footsteps and make the quarter-finals here since he did it in 2016, it’s a big achievement for me,” he said after a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win. “I’m really, really proud of that achievement and hopefully I can do more.”
Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year
Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first grand slam semi-final with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.
In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.
Jessica Pegula not feeling same pressure as she aims to end quarter-final hoodoo
Jessica Pegula says she is not feeling the same pressure as she aims to end her grand slam quarter-final hoodoo.
The American made it through to her seventh career last-eight tie at a grand slam after she beat Diana Shnaider in the fourth round of the US Open.
The previous six matches all ended in defeat, but Pegula has a different outlook heading into a tie with world number one Iga Swiatek tomorrow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments