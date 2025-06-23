Emma Raducanu says Wimbledon did ‘amazing job’ over stalker’s bid to buy tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has praised Wimbledon for doing an “amazing job” after it was revealed that a man who has been stalking her has been banned from buying tickets for next month’s championships.

The man, who had followed Raducanu to multiple events, was given a restraining order by police in Dubai after his presence at the Dubai Tennis Championships caused her to break down in tears on the court.

Wimbledon said its security system had red-flagged the man’s attempt to buy tickets for the All England Club and that his application had been rejected.

Raducanu told BBC Sport: “Wimbledon did an amazing job. I got a notification and the police contacted me and assured me that everything was OK.

“I feel OK, I feel comfortable and safe. I’ve had great protection whenever I’ve been at these events recently. I feel a difference and that makes me feel more comfortable.”

Raducanu, who shot to fame when she won the US Open as a relatively unknown 18-year-old in 2021, is competing at the Eastbourne Open this week.

And she paid tribute to compatriot Katie Boulter who this week revealed the extent of the online abuse she regularly receives.

“I’m glad Katie spoke out about it and I’m glad she took a stand, because it’s something we all have to deal with – some to different levels, but all are pretty extreme,” Raducanu added.