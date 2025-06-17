Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Emma Raducanu stalker caught trying to obtain Wimbledon tickets

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 17 June 2025 15:15 EDT
Emma Raducanu spotted the man in the crowd in Dubai before he was removed from the court (John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu spotted the man in the crowd in Dubai before he was removed from the court (John Walton/PA)

The man given a restraining order for stalking British number one Emma Raducanu has been caught trying to obtain tickets for this summer’s Wimbledon.

The PA news agency understands an application from the individual was discovered in the public ballot before being removed by tournament organisers.

His name had been red-flagged and was highlighted by the All England Club’s security system.

Raducanu hid behind the umpire’s chair after receiving repeated unwanted attention from a “fixated” man at the Dubai Championships in February.

At the time, the 22-year-old said she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and could “barely breathe”, while she revealed the situation was exacerbated by her being unsettled without a full-time coach.

She had been aware of the man’s presence at previous tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha before spotting him in the stands during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova.

A day earlier, the man, who was removed from the court, handed 2021 US Open champion Raducanu a letter and asked for a photo in a coffee shop.

He was given a restraining order by Dubai police and his name was circulated around tennis authorities.

Raducanu revealed earlier this month the ordeal had made her “wary” when going out.

She told BBC Sport: “I’m obviously wary when I go out. I try not to be careless about it because you only realise how much of a problem it is when you’re in that situation and I don’t necessarily want to be in that situation again.”

Raducanu had been previously targeted by a stalker, with an obsessive fan given a restraining order in 2022 after coming to her house three times.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships are due to get under way on Monday, June 30 and will run until Sunday, July 13.

