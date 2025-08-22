Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

When is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open?

Raducanu will play a qualifier in her opening match as the British No 1 seeks her first win in New York since the 2021 final

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 22 August 2025 08:05 EDT
Comments
Emma Raducanu will take on a qualifier in her opening match in New York
Emma Raducanu will take on a qualifier in her opening match in New York (REUTERS)

Emma Raducanu goes in search of her first US Open win since famously winning the title as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago.

The British No 1 does not yet know her opponent but will play a qualifier in her first-round match in New York.

Raducanu has yet to get through the opening round at the US Open in two attempts since her sensational 2021 triumph.

But she has shown decent form coming into the final grand slam of the year, narrowly missing out on a seeded spot for the draw, and reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season.

Recommended

When is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open?

Raducanu will be among the first players in action on Sunday 24 August, and will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time).

US Open - Day One order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1700 start

Ben Shelton (6) vs qualifier/lucky loser

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova

0000 start

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1600 start

Emma Raducanu vs qualifier

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava

0000 start

Jasmine Paolini vs qualifier

Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in