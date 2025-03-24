When does Emma Raducanu play in Miami Open today?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is through to the last-16 of the Miami Open after securing an excellent win over Emma Navarro in a thrilling third-set tie break and sweeping past McCartney Kessler in 6-1 3-0 after the American withdrew from their third round clash.

Navarro, the eighth seed, had appeared to be surging to victory when she took the second set to level the match, but Raducanu showed her staying power to take it deep in the decider.

Kessler, who has broken into the world’s top 50 this year, won the opening game against Raducanu’s serve but the Brit rattled off a run of eight games in a row before her opponent retired from the match.

Next up is a meeting with Amanda Anisimove who defeated Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva in three sets in the previous round.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova?

Emma Raducanu will face Amanda Anisimova on Monday 24 March at the Miami Open. That will be the third match on Butch Buchholz after Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac opens up proceedings at 3pm GMT before Qinwen Zheng takes on Ashlyn Krueger.

Marta Kostyuk versus Jessica Pegula follows shortly after Raducanu’s match.

Raducanu’s start time will depend entirely on the length of those matches but she could be on court from around 7.00pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action from Florida on Sky Sports Tennis, the British broadcast partner of the WTA Tour.

Odds

Emma Raducanu win 6/4

McCartney Kessler win 8/15

