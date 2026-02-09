Emma Raducanu retires in third set of Qatar Open first-round clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu retired during the third set of her first-round match with qualifier Camila Osorio at the Qatar Open, having tried to play on after taking a medical time out.

The British number one was looking to swiftly move on from the disappointment of losing in straight sets to home favourite Sorana Cirstea in the Transylvania Open final on Saturday, a match which she described as “very difficult – emotionally and physically”.

Raducanu – who split from coach Francisco Roig following her second-round exit at the Australian Open – had made a positive start in Doha, building on an early break to go on and close out the first set 6-2 in 38 minutes.

However, world number 80 Osorio – who last month won a WTA Challenger event in Manila – regrouped for the second set, as Raducanu struggled to find her range from the baseline.

Osorio’s pressure soon told as she broke Raducanu then held to move ahead 4-2 before maintaining her momentum to take it 6-4 and level the match.

Raducanu was broken again at the start of the deciding set, not opting to chase a drop-shot to the net, and called for the physio.

After a lengthy conversation – and having her blood pressure checked – the 23-year-old went back on court, but then swiftly lost the second game to love and walked back to the net to shake Osorio’s hand and retire.