Raducanu, now up to British No 1, is the last remaining Brit in the draw at Queen’s
Emma Raducanu continues her Queen’s campaign today as she takes on top seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament, held this year for the first time since 1973.
Four Brits made the second round but Raducanu is the last one standing after Katie Boulter – who she has now overtaken as British No 1 – and Heather Watson were knocked out yesterday, by Diana Shnaider and Elena Rybakina respectively.
But Raducanu swept past Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova, who knocked out Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round, 6-4, 6-1, to book her place in the quarter-finals.
The 22-year-old has been in sterling form so far this week, racing to a 5-0 lead against Sramkova before a wobble in the first set, but regrouping and dominating the rest of the match.
Here’s all you need to know:
When does Emma Raducanu play at Queen’s?
Emma Raducanu plays her singles quarter-final on the Andy Murray Arena today, Friday 13 June.
Raducanu v Zheng is the third match on the show court, with play beginning at 12pm when Diana Shnaider takes on Madison Keys.
Raducanu is likely to be on court around 3pm, depending on the length of the previous two matches.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The women’s tournament runs from Monday, 9 June to Sunday, 16 June, with the men’s tournament running the following week.
