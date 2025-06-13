Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu continues her Queen’s campaign today as she takes on top seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament, held this year for the first time since 1973.

Four Brits made the second round but Raducanu is the last one standing after Katie Boulter – who she has now overtaken as British No 1 – and Heather Watson were knocked out yesterday, by Diana Shnaider and Elena Rybakina respectively.

But Raducanu swept past Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova, who knocked out Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round, 6-4, 6-1, to book her place in the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old has been in sterling form so far this week, racing to a 5-0 lead against Sramkova before a wobble in the first set, but regrouping and dominating the rest of the match.

Here’s all you need to know:

When does Emma Raducanu play at Queen’s?

Emma Raducanu plays her singles quarter-final on the Andy Murray Arena today, Friday 13 June.

Raducanu v Zheng is the third match on the show court, with play beginning at 12pm when Diana Shnaider takes on Madison Keys.

Raducanu is likely to be on court around 3pm, depending on the length of the previous two matches.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.

The women’s tournament runs from Monday, 9 June to Sunday, 16 June, with the men’s tournament running the following week.