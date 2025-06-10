Katie Boulter v Ajla Tomljanovic LIVE: Tennis scores from Queen’s Club with Emma Raducanu to follow

Raducanu: 'Chasing Boulter is motivating but not main fuel'

Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu begin their singles campaigns at Queen’s Club today, having triumphed in the first round as a doubles pair on Monday.

Boulter and Raducanu made for an impressive duo as they romped to a straight-sets win on Andy Murray Arena, and both face qualifiers in the first round of the singles draw: Boulter first takes on Spaniard Cristina Bucsa before Raducanu meets Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Fellow Brits Heather Watson and Francesca Jones are both in action on Court 1.

The top four seeds – Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro, and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina – have been given byes to the second round at Queen’s, while Raducanu could meet seventh seed and reinging Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejciova next if she can first overcome Bucsa.

