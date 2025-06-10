Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Live

Katie Boulter v Ajla Tomljanovic LIVE: Tennis scores from Queen’s Club with Emma Raducanu to follow

Britain’s No 1 and 2 are in action in the first round on a busy day at Queen’s

Kieran Jackson
at Queen's Club
,Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 10 June 2025 06:19 EDT
Raducanu: 'Chasing Boulter is motivating but not main fuel'

Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu begin their singles campaigns at Queen’s Club today, having triumphed in the first round as a doubles pair on Monday.

Boulter and Raducanu made for an impressive duo as they romped to a straight-sets win on Andy Murray Arena, and both face qualifiers in the first round of the singles draw: Boulter first takes on Spaniard Cristina Bucsa before Raducanu meets Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Fellow Brits Heather Watson and Francesca Jones are both in action on Court 1.

The top four seeds – Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro, and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina – have been given byes to the second round at Queen’s, while Raducanu could meet seventh seed and reinging Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejciova next if she can first overcome Bucsa.

Follow all the tennis scores and latest action from Queen’s Club below.

Yesterday at Queen's

German qualifier Tatjana Maria also made it through as she beat former U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez 7-6 6-2.

Lawrence Ostlere10 June 2025 11:21

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia came from a set down to beat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and reach the second round of the new WTA 500 event at Queen's Club on Monday.

After a 52-year gap since the last top-tier women's event was held at the London grasscourt club, it was fitting that twice Wimbledon winner Kvitova opened proceedings on a court named after former British Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

After an impressive start on the pristine centre court lawn in front of a sizeable crowd, however, the Czech was unable to hold off her younger opponent who prevailed 2-6 6-4 6-4.

Kvitova, who won her titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, made her comeback from a 17-month maternity break in February and gained entry to the tournament via a protected ranking.

"For sure (Petra) is won of the best players on this surface and it's a privilege to be here," Haddad Maia said.

Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates victory over Petra Kvitova
Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates victory over Petra Kvitova (Getty Images for LTA)
Lawrence Ostlere10 June 2025 11:13

Queen's – live

Welcome along to live coverage from Queen’s Club as Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu get their singles bids underway.

Lawrence Ostlere10 June 2025 10:30

