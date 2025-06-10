Emma Raducanu v Cristina Bucsa live: Tennis scores as British No 2 begins Queen’s Club quest
Britain’s No 1 and 2 are in action in the first round on a busy day at Queen’s
Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu begin their singles campaigns at Queen’s Club today, having triumphed in the first round as a doubles pair on Monday.
Boulter and Raducanu made for an impressive duo as they romped to a straight-sets win on Andy Murray Arena, and both face qualifiers in the first round of the singles draw: Boulter first beat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets, before Raducanu faced Spaniard Cristina Bucsa. On Court 1, Heather Watson progressed to the second round.
The top four seeds – Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro, and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina – have been given byes to the second round at Queen’s, while Raducanu could meet seventh seed and reinging Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejciova next if she can first overcome Bucsa.
Follow all the tennis scores and latest action from Queen’s Club below.
Emma Raducanu v Cristina Bucsa
Here we go, then – the warm-up is done and it’s Emma Raducanu to serve.
Emma Raducanu on court to face Cristina Bucsa
Raducanu has a tough draw here at Queen’s and is likely to face reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejciova in the second round. That will be a great test, but she has a tough qualifier to see off first.
Bucsa is outside the top 100 in the world right now but has been as high as No 56 last year, having reached the second round of every grand slam at some point over the past couple of years. The 27-year-old won their only previous meeting together.
Emma Raducanu on court to face Cristina Bucsa
Emma Raducanu strides out on the court to a loud cheer from those fans who have remained in their seats – though plenty have taken the time to grab refreshments after that lengthy three-setter.
Katie Boulter through to the second round
A good win for Boulter, digging deep against an experienced opponent to get her grass-court season up and running.
Game, set, match! Boulter 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-4 Tomljanovic
Boulter and Tomljanovic exchange holds of serve and now pressure is on the Australian to hold – Boulter races to 15-40 after a lovely passing shot to earn two match points, and a Tomljanovic errs long to cede it!
Boulter 7-6(4) 1-6 4-3 Tomljanovic*
Tomljanovic breaks!
Boulter goes wayward suddenly and the Aussie breaks to 15.
Any chance of a hold of serve?!
*Boulter 7-6(4) 1-6 4-2 Tomljanovic
Boulter breaks!
Astonishing. Tomljanovic looks in cruise control at 40-15 but a few whopping Boulter groundstrokes gives her a foothold - and she’s back with a break advantage!
Which way will this match turn next?
Tomljanovic breaks! Boulter 7-6(4) 1-6 3-2 Tomljanovic*
Big forehand winner up the line at 15-15 sparks a big “come on!” in the direction of her player box, which includes fiancee and Australian No 1 Alex de Minaur!
Tomljanovic responds with a big forehand winner of her own for 30-30, and then forces Boulter into a wayward forehand for break point!
And Boulter goes long! Ah, what a let-off for the Aussie...
Back on serve!
Boulter breaks! *Boulter 7-6(4) 1-6 3-1 Tomljanovic
What a turnaround here!
Boulter is a different player, more authoritative with her shots, and breaks the Aussie again!
Boulter 7-6(4) 1-6 2-1 Tomljanovic*
A comfortable hold for Boulter - and much needed after being broken three times in a row!
Is this the momentum swing she needs in this first round contest?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments