Raducanu v Potapova live: Australian Open latest score updates as British No 1 bids for third round
Raducanu returns to action with top seed Aryna Sabalenka a likely next opponent if she reaches the third round
Emma Raducanu continues her Australian Open campaign against Anastasia Potapova as the British No 1 bids to set up a clash with two-time champion and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Raducanu, the 28th seed, recovered from a slow start to defeat Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew, the world No 195, on Sunday. After an injury disrupted off-season, Raducanu revealed afterwards that she was happy with how quickly she had found her feet on the court after arriving late at the Australian Open.
Raducanu faces a far more experienced opponent in the Russian-born Potapova, a former world No 21 who has won three titles on the WTA Tour. The 24-year-old Potapova now represents Austria after switching nationality from Russia in December.
Raducanu is the last British player standing in the women’s singles while Cameron Norrie and qualifier Arthur Fery look to advance in the men’s - Norrie takes on Emilio Nava while Fery, on a run of four wins in Melbourne, plays Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Australian Open title and the career grand slam against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann on the Rod Laver Arena, after two-time champion Sabalenka defeated the qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan 6-3, 6-1.
Aryna Sabalenka will play the winner after the World No 1 raced through to the third round with a 6-2 6-1 win over qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai.
The top seed came through a rough patch in the opening set, powering to a 5-0 lead only to falter, with Bai holding serve and then breaking the Belarusian.
The Chinese world number 702 began to frustrate her opponent, picking up a third game in a row as Sabalenka grew increasingly agitated before Ã¢Â€Â‹eventually closing out the set.
However, the 27-year-old steadied herself at the start of the second set and showed the gulf in class between the pair to win another four straight games before eventually confirming her progress to the next round.
It’s a glorious day in Melbourne as Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Potapova walk out onto the sun-drenched ANZ Arena. Plenty of support for the Brit.
Emma Raducanu talks up opponent Anastasia Potapova
Raducanu said she would be preparing for a tricky second-round match after the 24-year-old Potapova, who has a career-high ranking of 21, came from behind to beat Suzan Lamens in round one.
“She's been very high ranked. I remember watching Anastasia all through juniors, number one Tennis Europe juniors, ITF. I was the year below her.
“She was always the player to watch and beat through juniors. She's been very high ranked as well in the pros. She got a really tough match today so that must give her a lot of confidence.
“A big hitter. I know it's going to be a really tricky one. I need to just gather my strength and prepare as best as possible for the next match.”
Emma Raducanu’s next opponent now represents Austria after ‘copying’ player’s post
Emma Raducanu’s second-round opponent at the Australian Open switched nationalities last month and was accused of copying another player’s social media post as she made the announcement.
The Russian-born Anastasia Potapova, the world No 55, confirmed in December that she now represents Austria and called the country “a place I love, incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home”.
But in announcing she is now an Austrian citizen, Potapova used the same words as former Russian player Daria Kasatkina when she announced her intention to represent Australia in March.
Emma Raducanu recovers from slow start
Emma Raducanu discovered she has a new nickname at the Australian Open as the British No 1 overcame a slow start to cruise into the second round with a straight-sets win over Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew.
Raducanu only arrived at the Australian Open shortly before the tournament, following an off-season that had been disrupted by injury and a shock defeat at the Hobart International just a few days ago, and the former US Open champion was frustrated to be scheduled late on the opening day of play.
The 23-year-old praised Thailand’s Sawangkaew, the world No 195, as she raced into an early lead on her grand slam main draw debut. Sawangkaew had two points to establish a double-break and 4-1 lead in the opening set, only for Raducanu to surge back and advance thanks to a 6-4 6-1 victory.
Emma Raducanu surprised to learn new nickname after winning start to Australian Open
When is Emma Raducanu playing at Australian Open?
Raducanu is up next on the ANZ Arena - following rapid wins for Francisco Cerundolo and Hailey Baptiste!
ANZ Arena - from 12:00 AM GMT
- Francisco Cerundolo (18), Argentina, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.
- Hailey Baptiste (USA), def. Storm Hunter (AUS), 6-2 6-1
- Anastasia Potapova vs. Emma Raducanu (GBR) [28], up next
- Learner Tien (USA) [25] vs. Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)
Good morning and welcome
