Emma Raducanu vs Emma Navarro start time and how to watch Miami Open match

Emma Raducanu takes on home favourite Emma Navarro in the second round of the Miami Open.

Raducanu breezed through her opening match against Sayaka Ishii on Wednesday but faces a much more experienced opponent in the eighth seeded American Navarro, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open last season.

“It’s going to be an extremely challenging match,” Raducanu told Sky Sports after her 6-2 6-1 win over Ishii. “She’s probably in better form so I think I can just go out, try and express myself and compete for every point.”

Raducanu is playing at the Miami Open having ended her trial with coach Vladimir Platenik after just one match, following her first-round exit from Indian Wells earlier this month. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Emma Navarro?

The second-round match is scheduled second on the Grandstand Court, following Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Play on the Grandstand Court begins at 3pm UK time (11am local), so Raducanu and Navarro could expect to begin their match at around 5pm UK time, although it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.

How can I watch the Miami Open?

The ATP and WTA 1000 tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Emma Raducanu vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

This will be their first career meeting.