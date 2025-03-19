Emma Raducanu breezes into Miami Open second round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu raced into the second round of the Miami Open with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory over Sayaka Ishii.

The British number two won her first match since dealing with a stalker at the Dubai Open last month.

Raducanu started fast by claiming the opening two games before Ishii found her rhythm and levelled at 2-2.

But the Briton reeled off four successive games to take the first set 6-2.

The 2021 US Open champion continued her dominance in the second set, extending her streak of successive games won to nine as her Japanese opponent, ranked 188th in the world, struggled in the Florida sun.

Ishii avoided a whitewash in the second set by holding serve in the sixth game, before Raducanu took her first match point opportunity to claim victory.

“I’m very pleased to have got through that, it’s not easy to play someone in the first round who’s younger, dangerous and in good form,” Raducanu told Sky Sports.

“I’m really proud of how I competed today, it hasn’t been easy for me coming into this but I think I put out a really good performance.”

Raducanu faces American eighth seed Emma Navarro in the next round.

“It’s going to be an extremely challenging match,” she added.

“I think it will be a match where she’s probably in better form, so I think I can go out and try and express myself and compete for every point.

“She’s a great person. I think on the tour she’s someone I warm to and would like to say ‘hello’ to, so it will be a double Emma whenever we play.”