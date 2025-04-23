Emma Raducanu ‘got stuck in at the right moments’ during Madrid Open win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu admitted to not being at her best, but was pleased to mark her return to action with a straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens at the Madrid Open.

The 22-year-old took a break from the WTA Tour following her run to the Miami Open quarter-finals last month and instead took part in a training block with Mark Petchey ahead of the clay-court swing.

It appeared to pay dividends as British number two Raducanu opened her campaign in the Spanish capital with a 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory over Lamens to continue her good form since she started an “informal” partnership with Andy Murray’s former coach Petchey.

Raducanu said in her on-court interview: “I know I had to play really well to win and although it wasn’t always my best, I got stuck in at the right moments.

“I’m proud of how I competed. It is a strength of mine when I can use it.

“It’s for sure different stepping into the competition, especially on clay. I haven’t played many matches on this surface, so it does feel a little foreign to me.

“I’m happy with how I kind of worked my way into the match. I played an opponent in great form who has won a lot of matches on clay so I knew I had to play really well to win. I don’t think I played my best level but I think I competed really well.”

Lamens had been part of the Netherlands team which lost to Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup earlier this month – a play-off Raducanu elected to miss in order to train before the clay-court part of the season – and broke first in this round-one tie to move 3-2 up.

Raducanu broke straight back and showed impressive resolve to save three break points soon after before she claimed the tie-break with a run of four straight points.

World number 73 Lamens again made a strong start to the second set and moved 2-0 up, but Raducanu responded to break twice and served out at the first time of asking.

The victory marked Raducanu’s first in Madrid for three years and set up a second-round meeting with Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, who is seeded 24th.