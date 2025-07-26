Emma Raducanu v Anna Kalinskaya: Start time, TV channel and how to watch Washington Open online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu takes on Anna Kalinskaya in the semi-finals of the Washington Open today.

Raducanu has been in fine form on the east coast, with victories over Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the second round and a stunning win over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk in her opening match.

Her form continued to dispatch Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals to extend the momentum gained from Wimbledon and her hard-fought defeat to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka hard.

Raducanu, who will reclaim the British No 1 ranking from Katie Boulter when the WTA rankings are released on Monday, is also playing the women's doubles semi-finals, playing alongside Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, who is facing Leylah Fernandez, Raducanu’s beaten opponent in the 2021 US Open final. in the other semi-final of the singles.

Here is everything you need to know as Raducanu seeks a first WTA Tour title since her iconic win at Flushing Meadows four years ago.

When is Raducanu v Kalinskaya?

The semi-final match is scheduled to take place at 9pm BST today, Saturday 26 July, on the Stadium Court at the HG FitzGerald Tennis Center.

TV channel

Raducanu v Kalinskaya will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and app.

What Raducanu said after beating Sakkari

“I think my confidence has been building since Miami,” she told the WTA. “The amount of work I’m doing behind the scenes, to have that in the locker and banked, you know you’ve done it, it takes a little pressure off the results.

“I’m really pleased today, I think Maria played a really good match and I think these conditions suit the jumpiness of her game and I’m really happy that I toughed it out.”

Who she could play next

If Raducanu can beat Kalinskaya, she will be up against either Elena Rybakina, her doubles partner in Washington, or Leylah Fernandez, in a rematch of the 2021 US Open final.