Emma Raducanu v Anna Kalinskaya: Start time, TV channel and how to watch Washington Open online
Raducanu has already secured British No 1 status with her progress in Washington DC and now faces a final four test against Kalinskaya with Leylah Fernandez facing Elena Rybakina in the other Citi Open semi-final
Emma Raducanu takes on Anna Kalinskaya in the semi-finals of the Washington Open today.
Raducanu has been in fine form on the east coast, with victories over Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the second round and a stunning win over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk in her opening match.
Her form continued to dispatch Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals to extend the momentum gained from Wimbledon and her hard-fought defeat to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka hard.
Raducanu, who will reclaim the British No 1 ranking from Katie Boulter when the WTA rankings are released on Monday, is also playing the women's doubles semi-finals, playing alongside Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, who is facing Leylah Fernandez, Raducanu’s beaten opponent in the 2021 US Open final. in the other semi-final of the singles.
Here is everything you need to know as Raducanu seeks a first WTA Tour title since her iconic win at Flushing Meadows four years ago.
The semi-final match is scheduled to take place at 9pm BST today, Saturday 26 July, on the Stadium Court at the HG FitzGerald Tennis Center.
TV channel
Raducanu v Kalinskaya will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and app.
“I think my confidence has been building since Miami,” she told the WTA. “The amount of work I’m doing behind the scenes, to have that in the locker and banked, you know you’ve done it, it takes a little pressure off the results.
“I’m really pleased today, I think Maria played a really good match and I think these conditions suit the jumpiness of her game and I’m really happy that I toughed it out.”
Who she could play next
If Raducanu can beat Kalinskaya, she will be up against either Elena Rybakina, her doubles partner in Washington, or Leylah Fernandez, in a rematch of the 2021 US Open final.
