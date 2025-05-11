Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova LIVE: Raducanu chases another win before Jack Draper in Italian Open action
The British pair are in action on a bumper day in Rome looking to continue their form
Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper will seek more clay-court success with the British pair in action on a bumper day at the Italian Open in Rome.
Raducanu was granted a reprieve for her second-round match as her scheduled opponent, 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, withdrew, setting up a meeting with lucky loser Jil Teichmann.
After a three-set tussle in her opening match in Rome Raducanu continued an encouraging season on a surface she has admitted she is still getting to grips with, dispatching the Swiss player 6-2, 6-2 to book a third-round meeting with Veronika Kudermetova.
In the men’s draw fifth seed Jack Draper overcame Italian hopeful Luciano Darderi - and a heavily partisan crowd - 6-1, 6-4 to set up a meeting with qualifier Vit Kopriva. The Czech is ranked 92nd in the world and sprung a surprise in his previous match, beating 32nd seed Sebastian Baez in three sets.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog here:
Italian Open LIVE
It’s a big day of action for the Brits in Rome, both Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper in action on the clay of the Eternal City at the Italian Open. After strong wins on Friday to reach the third round, can the pair continue their fine form and progress again as the action hots up?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments