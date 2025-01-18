Emma Raducanu focusing on serve after ‘harsh’ loss to Iga Swiatek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu took the joint heaviest defeat of her career on the chin.

The British number two managed only a single game against second seed Iga Swiatek and lost 11 in a row in a 6-1 6-0 hammering in the third round of the Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena.

It equalled the defeat she suffered to Elena Rybakina at a WTA Tour event in Sydney three years ago.

The only previous time Raducanu had played on Melbourne Park’s main arena was against Coco Gauff two years ago, when she acquitted herself well, but Swiatek was simply far too good.

“I think it was a match going into it I knew I had to play really well,” said Raducanu, who is yet to win a set in four matches against Swiatek.

“I think today, credit to Iga, she played good tennis, but I think it was a little bit of her playing well and me not playing so well. That combination is probably not good and resulted in today.

“The scoreline was obviously quite harsh. I feel like I look back and know exactly what I need to do, and I take it as feedback.”

Having come into the tournament with no warm-up matches following a back spasm – which flared up again during her second-round win over Amanda Anisimova – a third-round showing, Raducanu’s best here, is by no means a disaster.

She highlighted her serve as the key area she needs to work on if she is to get closer to the top players after being broken 16 times in six sets and hitting 24 double faults.

“Three weeks ago when I was in Auckland I was doing pool rehab,” said the 22-year-old, the only British woman to reach the last 32.

“I think to be on a tennis court playing matches and competing is something I have to be grateful for.

“I started hitting when I came here 18 days ago. I have to take a positive that I was able to beat two top opponents in the first two rounds. But I think today, no excuses of the back or physically.

“I think the thing I want to improve is serving. The first two matches I got away with it against two top players because I was able to defend and move, use the rest of my game.

“If I’m not necessarily able to hold my service games or dictate, I feel like it seeps into the rest of my game.”

Swiatek was so slow coming out to serve that she was given a time violation before the match began, but thereafter the Pole was a woman in a hurry, with the hot, sunny conditions giving her heavy shots even more pop.

The British number two dug in well to hold serve in her opening game but that proved to be as good as it got, with Swiatek virtually flawless while Raducanu could not land enough first serves.

Her backhand, usually one of her best assets, was also breaking down and Raducanu looked like she could not wait to get off the court after the 70-minute demolition.

Swiatek is a famously good front runner, and this is the 26th match in which she has recorded a 6-0 set at a grand slam – by contrast, world number one Aryna Sabalenka has managed it just nine times.

“I played a few shots that I thought afterwards this is what I practise for,” said the second seed, who is bidding for a first Australian Open title.

“I felt like the ball is listening to me. All the tactics and everything I wanted to do, I was able to. So I just kept going. This match was kind of perfect for me.

“I wouldn’t say I’m ruthless. I just try to have the same kind of attitude and same kind of focus no matter what the score is. But it’s not like I want to show something. I’m just playing my game. If it’s working, why stop?”

Raducanu was proud of how she handled the occasion despite the scoreline and is eager to get straight back to work, with her next tournament scheduled to be in Singapore in just over a week.

“I think one of my goals for this year is to just be consistent, ride with it,” she said.

“My team will probably tell me to take it easy. I feel like I’ve got pretty good things to work on and feedback. I’ll probably just want to get into that as soon as possible.

“I feel like I’m speaking from a pretty rational place. I’m not necessarily too emotional either way.”