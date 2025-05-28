What time is Emma Raducanu playing at French Open 2025 today?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu continues her first French Open campaign in three years against one of tennis’ most daunting prospects: four-time champion Iga Swiatek.

The British No. 2 dug deep to overcome Wang Xinyu in a three-set first-round tussle, despite battling illness, ultimately winning in two hours and 44 minutes.

The 22-year-old has also suffered with a back issue int he lead-up to the tournament and will need to be at her best to beat Swiatek, who won 6-3, 6-3 against Rebecca Sramkova in the first round and routed Raducanu 6-0, 6-1 in their last meeting, at the Australian Open.

The 2021 US Open champion was positive going into their rematch, though, saying: “I think in the last month, I have made good strides with my game and my mentality, as well, big time.

“I get another crack at the best in the world and I’m looking forward to playing on a big court probably as well.”

When is Raducanu vs Swiatek?

Raducanu vs Swiatek is up third on Court Philippe-Chatrier which means an afternoon clash between the pair on 28 May at the French Open in Paris. The match is likely to start around 3.40pm BST but that is dependent on the earlier games.

Is it on TV and how can I watch?

Yes, the match will be on TV, like every other match during the grand slam on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers can watch a live stream on the app through mobile devices.

French Open order of play (Wednesday 28 May)

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)

Jessica Paolini v Ajla Tomljanovic

Fabian Marozsan v Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu v Iga Swiatek

Emilio Nava v Holger Rune (from 7:15pm UK time)