What time is Emma Raducanu playing at French Open 2025 today?
Everything you need to know ahead of the British No. 2’s second round match at Roland Garros against Iga Swiatek
Emma Raducanu continues her first French Open campaign in three years against one of tennis’ most daunting prospects: four-time champion Iga Swiatek.
The British No. 2 dug deep to overcome Wang Xinyu in a three-set first-round tussle, despite battling illness, ultimately winning in two hours and 44 minutes.
The 22-year-old has also suffered with a back issue int he lead-up to the tournament and will need to be at her best to beat Swiatek, who won 6-3, 6-3 against Rebecca Sramkova in the first round and routed Raducanu 6-0, 6-1 in their last meeting, at the Australian Open.
The 2021 US Open champion was positive going into their rematch, though, saying: “I think in the last month, I have made good strides with my game and my mentality, as well, big time.
“I get another crack at the best in the world and I’m looking forward to playing on a big court probably as well.”
When is Raducanu vs Swiatek?
Raducanu vs Swiatek is up third on Court Philippe-Chatrier which means an afternoon clash between the pair on 28 May at the French Open in Paris. The match is likely to start around 3.40pm BST but that is dependent on the earlier games.
Is it on TV and how can I watch?
Yes, the match will be on TV, like every other match during the grand slam on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers can watch a live stream on the app through mobile devices.
French Open order of play (Wednesday 28 May)
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)
- Jessica Paolini v Ajla Tomljanovic
- Fabian Marozsan v Carlos Alcaraz
- Emma Raducanu v Iga Swiatek
- Emilio Nava v Holger Rune (from 7:15pm UK time)
