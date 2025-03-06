Emma Raducanu teams up with coach Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has started a trial period with Slovakian coach Vladimir Platenik ahead of her return to action at Indian Wells on Thursday for the first time since her stalker ordeal in Dubai.

Raducanu will team up with a new coach for the first time since Nick Cavaday stood down for health reasons following the Australian Open in January, where the Briton was heavily beaten by Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Platenik will join Raducanu for her first-round match against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima at the BNP Paribas Open, with the winner facing third seed Coco Gauff.

The 49-year-old also coached New Zealand’s Lulu Sun throughout her run to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year, when she beat Raducanu in the fourth round, and has also worked with Dominika Cibulkova, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova.

Raducanu has earned just one victory since Cavaday’s departure, beating Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the last-64 in Dubai, and will be hoping to pick up another win in California.

The 2021 US Open winner will play for the first time since dealing with a stalker at the Dubai Open last month.

The 22-year-old was left cowering behind the umpire’s chair in tears after receiving repeated unwanted attention from a “fixated” man before and during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova.