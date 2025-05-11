Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff start time and how to watch Italian Open match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is looking forward to a “great test” against Coco Gauff as the pair meet for just the second time and with a place in the Italian Open quarter-finals up for grabs.

Raducanu appeared to be surprised when she was told that her opponent in the fourth round was the fourth seed Gauff, having come from behind to defeat Veronika Kudermetova on Sunday.

“I haven’t looked at the draw to be honest but she’s a great competitor. Are you sure I’m playing Coco?” Raducanu said when being interviewed by Sky Sports.

Gauff, 21, has more experience and pedigree on clay that then 22-year-old Raducanu, having reached a French Open final and featuring in the Madrid Open final last week, where she lost to World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The American also won their previous meeting in the second round of the Australian Open in 2023.

“I think I’m playing pretty good tennis right now and she is going to be a great test,” Raducanu added.

“I mean she’s made the final of the French Open so she’s great on this surface. I’m just going to keep focussed but I’ll savour this one for now.”

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff start time

The last-16 match in Rome will be played after 2pm UK time and is scheduled third on the Grand Stand Arena.

It follows two matches in the men’s singles with seventh seed Alex de Minaur first facing the lucky loser Hugo Dellien and then Miami champion Jakub Mensik taking on the in-form Fabian Marozsan.

The action gets underway at 10am UK, so if De Minaur and Mensik can progress in good time then Raducanu and Gauff will take to court at 2pm, but it may be slightly later depending on the previous matches.

How to watch the Italian Open in the UK

The tournament is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Customers can also stream the action on Sky Go or Now TV.